The man who died in a fiery crash at the Peace Arch border crossing last week has been identified as a pastor and father of three children.

The collision happened shortly before noon on May 2. A Porsche Cayenne SUV crashed into a Toyota Sienna minivan at the Canadian side of the crossing, which connects Surrey, B.C. and Blaine, Wash.

The van burst into flames upon impact, sending large plumes of smoke into the air. The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a written statement from Pastor Peter Teh of the North Shore Pacific Grace MB Church, the victim of the crash was identified as Tom Cheung.

Cheung was the lead pastor at Port Moody Pacific Grace MB Church.

He leaves behind a wife and three children, the youngest of whom is 12.

Cheung came to Canada from Hong Kong in 1996 and had lived with his family in Richmond for "many years," Teh said in the statement.

"Tom was a kind, compassionate and humble individual who loved people and [was] always willing to help others. This tragedy brutally took away Tom from the family he dearly loved and has dreadfully impacted on the family," Teh said.

Friends of the family have set up on an online fundraiser to support Cheung's wife and children.

The driver of the Porsche, an American and resident of Washington state, was rushed to hospital after the accident. He was later taken into police custody. He has since been released.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.