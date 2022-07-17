Woman, 35, identified as victim in fatal home shooting in Maple Ridge
Homicide investigators have identified a woman shot on Friday morning as 35-year-old Cashmere Ali
A 35-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a home shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C. on Friday morning. A man also shot at the scene suffered "non-life-threatening injuries," police said.
Police said they're releasing Cashmere Ali's name in hopes of advancing the investigation on the shootings and her death.
The attack happened before 9 a.m. Friday on the 22600-block of 119 Avenue.
An Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) spokesperson urged "all associates" of Ali to speak to police.
Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said investigators are developing a timeline of events.
But he said police believe the attack was targeted — and there is no risk to the public.
"The shooting does not appear to be random," he said in a statement Saturday. "We are working to identify witnesses that can shed some light on what led to this tragedy."
In recent months, Maple Ridge has seen a series of fatal shootings believed to be targeted, including one on April 28, and another weeks earlier on April 9. A man was also fatally shot last November.
In the latest shooting death Friday, officers gave the injured pair first aid, but Ali "later succumbed to her injuries" in a hospital.
IHIT said it is not releasing the man's name, citing privacy.
They're asking people in the area between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday, those with dash cameras, or who may have any information to contact them at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.