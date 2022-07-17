Woman, 35, identified as victim in fatal home shooting in Maple Ridge

A 35-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a home shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C. on Friday morning. A man also shot at the scene suffered "non-life-threatening injuries," police said.

Police said they're releasing Cashmere Ali's name in hopes of advancing the investigation on the shootings and her death.

The attack happened before 9 a.m. Friday on the 22600-block of 119 Avenue.

An Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) spokesperson urged "all associates" of Ali to speak to police.

Police investigate the scene of a double shooting in Maple Ridge, B.C. on Friday that saw one 35-year-old woman, Cashmere Ali, die of her injuries in hospital. (Shane MacKichan)

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said investigators are developing a timeline of events.

But he said police believe the attack was targeted — and there is no risk to the public.

"The shooting does not appear to be random," he said in a statement Saturday. "We are working to identify witnesses that can shed some light on what led to this tragedy."

In recent months, Maple Ridge has seen a series of fatal shootings believed to be targeted, including one on April 28, and another weeks earlier on April 9. A man was also fatally shot last November.

In the latest shooting death Friday, officers gave the injured pair first aid, but Ali "later succumbed to her injuries" in a hospital.

IHIT said it is not releasing the man's name, citing privacy.

They're asking people in the area between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday, those with dash cameras, or who may have any information to contact them at 1-877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.