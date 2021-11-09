Victoria police offering $20K incentive to recruit experienced officers

The Victoria Police Department needs new recruits and it's willing to pay for them.

VicPD is now offering a one-time $20,000 payment to experienced police officers willing to relocate to the B.C. capital's force.

The offer is on the table for 12 experienced officers as the department tries to recruit already-trained cops to address front-line staffing shortages.

"While Victoria is a beautiful place to live and work, it is one of the most expensive places in Canada to live," said Chief Del Manak in a statement.

"With over 35 officers unable to be deployed to frontline duty, the hard limits on training spaces available to us and the timelines required to recruit and train new officers, we need to hire the best police officers from across Canada to relocate and serve here."

All officers serving in B.C. must meet provincial policing standards.

According to VicPD, experienced police officers working in other Canadian police departments can be hired and deployed to frontline service after qualifying with B.C. policing standards.

VicPD does not currently provide relocation or travel expenses for experienced officers hired from other jurisdictions.