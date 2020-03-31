Victoria Police Chief Const. Del Manak says he's frustrated with the number of calls officers received on the weekend to deal with parties and gatherings despite public health orders for physical distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Saturday, for example, the department received nine noise complaints, which Manak described as a "significant amount" and more than they typically received before the pandemic.

"We're putting our own officers and the community at risk when we're unnecessarily having to respond to calls that we actually shouldn't even respond to," Manak said.

"People know better ... they're just not exercising good judgment."

What good physical distancing looks like:

The homeowners officers spoke to were usually co-operative, Manak said, but some of them claimed since they had isolated themselves all week long, they figured it would be OK to have a few friends over for the weekend.

"I get it. It's not easy and it's not fun to sit at home when we want to hang out with our friends … [but] you can't just let loose on the weekend and feel like you're doing your part," Manak said. "You have to be all in, especially during this time, when it's so critical."

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix show one way to measure proper physical distancing:

Dr. Bonnie Henry shows how to practise social distancing. 0:40

Manak said he would prefer to use stricter measures and possible sanctions as a last resort.

"I just think that most of our communities recognize that this is a global public health emergency. This is serious. What we do today makes a difference ... We owe it to our doctors and nurses."

Listen to the interview with Chief Const. Del Manak here:

Despite strong messages from public health officials against gatherings, Victoria Police were still called out this weekend to multiple parties. Police Chief Del Manak spoke with Kathryn Marlow. 7:57

