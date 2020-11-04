Vancouver grants veterans free parking in one-year pilot project
Council approved a bylaw Tuesday that will allow drivers with veterans plates to park for free at meters and in EasyPark lots.
The City of Vancouver is giving veterans free parking for a one-year pilot project.
Council approved a bylaw Tuesday that will allow drivers with veterans plates to park for free at meters and in EasyPark lots, according to a statement from the city.
Veterans will still need to abide by parking time limits and other restrictions while parking for free.
Previously, veterans were afforded free parking in the week leading up to Remembrance Day.
Staff will monitor the pilot project, the city said, and report back to council in the fall of 2021.
The free parking goes into effect Tuesday.
