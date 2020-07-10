'Very brave' residents helped extinguish fatal fire in Downtown Eastside building

Firefighters are praising residents of a Downtown Eastside building for their work in helping to extinguish an apartment fire that killed one person on Thursday evening.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services responded to the blaze at 133 West Pender St. at around 7:05 p.m., according to Asst. Chief Trevor Connelly.

Firefighters climbed the stairs to the eighth floor, where they discovered thick smoke and one apartment fully engulfed in flames.

"Luckily, we had some pretty smart and brave residents of the building who grabbed one of the building's fire hoses and was able to get a bit of water on the fire, which greatly helped us out," Connelly said.

"That was amazing that those people did that — very brave."

With that quick thinking, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but sadly it was too late to save a woman in her 50s who was found dead inside the apartment.

More to come.