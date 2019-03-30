Vernon SPCA pushes for better bylaws on animal welfare

The SPCA is asking the City of Vernon to update its bylaws around animal welfare, saying the current regulations are lacking.

Chelsea Taylor, branch manager for the SPCA's Vernon & District branch, says the city's laws don't address issues like ensuring animals have access to appropriate food and water, how long animals can be left tethered and unattended, or ventilation concerns such as leaving dogs in hot cars.

The society has now proposed an amendment to the city's bylaws that cover basic standards of care for animals. Council will vote on the amendment later this month.

Taylor said the branch received more than 300 calls to its animal cruelty hotline last year, with complaints ranging from dogs being left in hot cars to unsanitary conditions in pet owners' backyards.

'Positive results' in other cities

According to an SPCA review of municipal animal bylaws in B.C., Vernon is completely without regulations that designate basic standards of care and housing for animals.

"A lot of other communities have implemented these kinds of bylaws over the last five or 10 years, and they've seen quite positive results from the public," Taylor told Daybreak South host Chris Walker.

She said the proposed bylaw amendments, with a corresponding threat of tickets issued to those in violation, would help the SPCA be more effective in its work.

"Usually that means we achieve better compliance and then we see fewer instances of animal cruelty moving forward," Taylor said.

Taylor says the SPCA does not expect there will be a need for additional staff or costs in the municipality if the bylaw updates are made.

