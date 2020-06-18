North Okanagan grads pick up spray paint to mark end of school year reviving decades-old tradition
City, school, parents, students worked to bring back caper that started in the '60s, but fizzled out by '80s
Starting in the 1960s, high school graduates painted their names on a road in the North Okanagan city of Vernon, B.C., as a rite of passage, to mark the beginning of adulthood.
Grads started using a steep hill on 30th Avenue, known locally as Suicide Hill, during the mid-70s, for their end of the year tradition, according to Gwyneth Evans, community engagement coordinator for the Vernon museum.
The signing of graduates' names on Suicide Hill fizzled out in 1981.
When the COVID-19 pandemic made it clear traditional graduation ceremonies and proms would be cancelled for 2020, Vernon Secondary students and parents started looking for creative ways to mark the milestone, and decided to revive the tradition of spray painting the street.
"My mom was talking about how they used to do this and then they stopped doing it and now it's kind of cool that we get to redo it," Ezri Bernard told CBC's Dana Kelly.
Principal Ken Gatzke credits the City of Vernon for agreeing to allow students to go out and tag the street, and the parents, students and teachers who came up with and executed the idea.
"This is going to be a unique special grad year that not one kid or the community will ever forget," he said.
"The kids are really going to have a sense of belonging."
Students have been visiting the hill in groups of 16, to allow for physical distancing, to paint their names and other pictures on the road. Soon, 176 names will adorn Suicide Hill, and it will be left there for three months.
"It kind of felt weird spray painting on the ground, it felt almost like vandalism, but it's not," said Kelsey Watts.
"[It's] something I can look back on and take pictures with with friends so it's cool. It will definitely be remembered for the rest of my life."
Neave Allen, class valedictorian and member of the grad planning committee, said she's thrilled to see it all come together.
"I think this was a really fun way to commemorate our grad year and I'm really happy we've got to do this despite all of the things going on in the world right now," Allen said.
"It's really cool to be able to get together in a group and finish off our grad year in a memorable way."
With files from Dana Kelly
