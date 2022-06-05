Police investigate shooting death in Vernon

RCMP are investigating the death of a man after he was shot in Vernon, B.C., on Friday evening.

Police said in a written statement officers responded to a report of shots fired at a residential building near 25th and 27th avenues.

Officers found a man, 38, suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.

Police said the shooting appears to be targeted and they do not believe the public is at risk.

The RCMP Serious Crimes Unit is now investigating.

The RCMP ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have video footage of the area to contact them at (250) 545-7171.