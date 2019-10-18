Vernon business wants portable toilets back on its property. City says nope

A Vernon, B.C., business says it's been dealing with a mess since the city removed two portable toilets from its property two weeks ago.

The People Place, a building that houses a variety of non-profit social services for the city, says it's been been fielding more requests from people wanting to use its bathroom facilities.

The controversy began after the city removed the portable toilets, which had been installed outside the People Place as a temporary measure while the city installed permanent toilets in the city's downtown core.

The toilets were removed when the permanent toilets were installed downtown, but critics say people aren't using the downtown toilets.

Elaine Collison, the general manager of the People Place, says her staff have also had to deal with more trash around the building, picking up needles, drug paraphernalia and discarded food since the portable toilets were removed.

"Some days it's not too bad, other days it's wicked," Collison said.

This photo, taken in February 2019 by Elaine Collison, shows some of the mess around the People Place. (Submitted by Elaine Collison)

Collison says the city put up two portable toilets in the area, which also houses a soup kitchen and Linear Park, which is where, she says, "a lot of the street-entrenched folks are hanging out."

The portable toilets were a temporary measure before the city installed permanent Portland Loo toilets in its downtown core.

Collison says, however, the area where the permanent toilets were installed isn't working.

"The folks just aren't going up there and using it," she said. "For whatever reason it's just more convenient [to be] back at our building again wanting to use our facilities."

Portland Loos, a public toilet designed by the City of Portland, are made out of stainless steel and coated with an anti-graffiti finish. (The Portland Loo)

The People Place put in a request to have its portable toilets reinstated, but city council shut it down.

Councillor Kari Gares says council isn't "blind" to the issues that the People Place and other businesses are going through in that location.

She said council voted against reinstating the portable toilets due to health and safety issues — namely workers contracted to clean the units had encountered needles.

But Collison says that's just everyday life for her staff.

"We're all struggling with some of these issues," she said. "We know there's no easy fix but this seemed to really provide a good service."

Gares says council is working to "figure out another solution."