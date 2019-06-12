Vernon physiotherapist charged with 2 counts of sexual assault

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have charged a physiotherapist with two counts of sexual assault, in incidents that are alleged to have occurred between 2015 and 2016.

Stephen Witvoet, 47, of Vernon, was arrested on June 10. He has been released with conditions and is due in court on June 13.

Police said in a written statement they encourage anyone who may have been a victim to come forward.

"Witvoet has been employed as a physiotherapist in Vernon for 14 years, beginning in 2005. We believe given the length of time he has been practising, there may be potential victims who have not already reported to the police. We are asking those people to come forward now," Const. Kelly Brett wrote in the statement.

Anyone with information about the alleged offences is asked to call the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line at 250-545-7171 and ask for Cpl. Canning-Lue of the Special Victims Unit (file #2019-11058).