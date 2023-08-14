B.C. man charged with 6 impaired-driving-related counts in crash that killed 2 grandparents

A 36-year-old man has been charged with six impaired-driving-related counts in connection with a head-on collision in B.C.'s North Okanagan that killed two visitors from Vancouver last summer.

The RCMP's B.C. Highway Patrol (BCHP) confirmed in a statement Monday that Crown counsel in Vernon, B.C., approved charges against local resident Michael Rodine related to a collision on Highway 97 near the Vernon Military Camp in the early morning of Aug. 5, 2022.

"The collision resulted in the death of two grandparents on vacation in the Okanagan from Vancouver," BCHP media relations officer Cpl. Mike Moore said in the statement.

The six charges include two counts of criminal negligence causing death, two counts of impaired driving causing death, and two counts of impaired driving "over 0.08" causing death.

The term "over 0.08" means the driver has more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millimetres of blood in their body.

Rodine's first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 7.