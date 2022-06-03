Man charged with murder in Vernon homicide as investigators seek information on victim's truck

Charges have been laid in the death of a man whose body was found Monday on Okanagan Indian Band land near Vernon.

Peter Michael Visintainer, 60, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Wolf-Ingo Rudolf Beyer.

Visintainer remains in custody as he awaits his next court appearance.



Police said Monday that they were called to 6 Mile Creek Road on Okanagan Indian Band land at around 6:30 p.m.

RCMP said an altercation with an unknown person who had been driving recklessly near where the body was found led to its discovery but did not elaborate further on the nature of the incident.

Police learned the vehicle was stolen and located it Monday at a Vernon business. A man with ties to the vehicle was arrested and remains in custody, RCMP said Monday.

No Okanagan Indian Band members are believed to be involved in the incident, RCMP said.

Police said Friday they are looking to learn more about the whereabouts of the victim's truck from around 5 p.m. Sunday until approximately 10:15 a.m. Monday.

The truck is believed to have been in the West Kelowna, Kelowna, Armstrong, Enderby and Vernon areas.

RCMP describe the truck as a white, two-door, one-ton, 2000 Chevrolet flat-deck pickup with large silver mirrors and mud-flaps with "Wolf" written on them.



"The vehicle may have been driving erratically or below the speed limit, and this may trigger the public's memory of the vehicle," RCMP said in a statement.



RCMP are asking anyone who saw the truck or has dashcam footage of it between 5 p.m. Sunday and 10:15 a.m. Monday to call 1-877-987-8477.