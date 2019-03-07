Alberta Mountie charged with off-duty assaults in B.C.

An Alberta Mountie has been charged with two counts of assault and one count of willfully resisting a peace officer.

Const. Vernon Hagen, a member of the Alberta RCMP's federal serious and organized crime unit, appeared in court Wednesday in North Vancouver, B.C.

RCMP say he was off duty when the alleged incident happened in Whistler on Jan. 28.

A spokesman says Hagen has been reassigned and will not resume operational duties until the charges against him are resolved.