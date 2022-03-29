Rising gas prices force North Okanagan city to increase budget for its fleet

Vernon city council unanimously approved a staff recommendation Monday to allocate an extra $320,000 for its municipal fleet budget in order to cover higher prices for fuels, vehicle parts and supplies.

Fleet services manager Richard Strobel says he made the recommendation because oil and fuel prices had been extremely volatile in 2022.

Strobel said when this year's budget was determined in July 2021, the city was paying $1.37 per litre for gasoline and $1.26 per litre for diesel. This year it's paying $1.81 per litre for gasoline and $1.99 per litre for diesel.

Based on the city's consumption of 427,000 litres of gasoline and diesel last year, Strobel estimated the fleet's fuel budget could fall short by $270,000 if fuel prices continue at the current levels for the remainder of the year.

He also estimated a $50,000 shortfall in the fleet's budget for vehicle parts and supplies because vendors are adding fuel surcharges to regular purchase prices, such as a 19 per cent increase in tire prices.

Tough decision to balance the book

Mayor Victor Cumming says Vernon isn't alone in making tough choices to balance the books amid the fuel price hikes.

"[For] small communities, it's very challenging, because they don't have other projects that are underway that they can delay or put off for another year," Cumming said.

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming says other small communities across B.C. also struggle with balancing their budgets amid fuel price instability. (Digital Dean/City of Vernon)

In an email statement to CBC News, the Union of B.C. Municipalities says other mayors have yet to raise the issue about the impact of rising fuel prices on municipal fleet budgets.

The City of Vancouver told CBC that it's evaluating the impact of fuel cost increase on the city's operation. It will report the findings to the council as part of its first quarter financial review which will be available to the public in April.