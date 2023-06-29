Fireworks believed to have caused house fire in B.C.'s North Okanagan, officials say

The fire department in Vernon, B.C., says a house fire is believed to have been caused by fireworks, which are banned in the North Okanagan city.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) says it responded to a structure fire in the 6500-block of Blue Jay Road in Vernon sometime before 1 a.m. PT Thursday.

According to a press release from the fire service, firefighters discovered the front entrance of the house engulfed in flames, which had spread to the attic and through the roof.

"There was extensive damage to the entire structure due to the roof collapsing and fire operations," said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink in a written statement, adding that firefighters stayed on the scene throughout the night and began its investigation in the morning.

Two people and a dog were inside the home during the fire and managed to escape unharmed, said the fire department.

Vernon's fire services bylaw prohibits the sale, possession, and ignition of fireworks within the city's boundaries, unless a valid permit has been obtained from the director of the city's fire rescue services.

The fire service emphasizes that anyone found with fireworks without a permit may face a fine of up to $300, and multiple fines may be issued for a single violation.