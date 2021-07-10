Wildfire near Vernon closes Highway 97
Social media posts show flames across hillside near Coldstream in B.C.'s north Okanagan
A wildfire closed Highway 97 near the north Okanagan city of Vernon late Friday, according to Drive B.C.
Social media posts from the area show flames climbing up a hill near Coldstream, east of Vernon.
(Posted July 10/21 - 12:34am)<br>A tactical evacuation is currently underway for residences along Clerke Road due to a large wildland fire.<br><br>Residences on Commonage Rd (between Allen Brooks Way and Bailey Rd) have been placed on Evacuation Alert.<br><br>More info: <a href="https://t.co/BbWe2mpHWC">https://t.co/BbWe2mpHWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/O1G3zLVNI5">pic.twitter.com/O1G3zLVNI5</a>—@CityofVernon
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy97?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy97</a> Closed at College Way in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VernonBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VernonBC</a> due to a wildfire. Assessment in progress. Expect delays. <a href="https://t.co/2ou6q0fOaX">https://t.co/2ou6q0fOaX</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ColdstreamBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ColdstreamBC</a>—@DriveBC
Looks really not good. <br><br>📸 Vlad Lutsenko <a href="https://t.co/Fpf42O1yKK">https://t.co/Fpf42O1yKK</a> <a href="https://t.co/FQ5pRGyoyK">pic.twitter.com/FQ5pRGyoyK</a>—@NichJohansen
Just above the Kalamalka lake look out on Hwy 97 between Vernon and Lake County <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VernonBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VernonBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vernonfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vernonfire</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/kalamalkalake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#kalamalkalake</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/grassfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#grassfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/3QL3aiG8oP">pic.twitter.com/3QL3aiG8oP</a>—@Campharm88
A fire is burning near Vernon / Coldstream this evening. Appears to have grown quickly and is burning up hill. <a href="https://t.co/EfDlOdaG5Z">https://t.co/EfDlOdaG5Z</a>—@BradyStrachan