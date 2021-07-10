Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Wildfire near Vernon closes Highway 97

A wildfire closed Highway 97 near the north Okanagan city of Vernon late Friday, according to Drive B.C.

Social media posts show flames across hillside near Coldstream in B.C.'s north Okanagan

CBC News ·
Images from Twitter show a wildfire near Vernon, B.C., that closed Highway 97. (Teresa Deak/Twitter)

A wildfire closed Highway 97 near the north Okanagan city of Vernon late Friday, according to Drive B.C.

Social media posts from the area show flames climbing up a hill near Coldstream, east of Vernon.

 

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now