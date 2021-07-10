Wildfire near Vernon closes Highway 97

(Posted July 10/21 - 12:34am)<br>A tactical evacuation is currently underway for residences along Clerke Road due to a large wildland fire.<br><br>Residences on Commonage Rd (between Allen Brooks Way and Bailey Rd) have been placed on Evacuation Alert.<br><br>More info: <a href="https://t.co/BbWe2mpHWC">https://t.co/BbWe2mpHWC</a> <a href="https://t.co/O1G3zLVNI5">pic.twitter.com/O1G3zLVNI5</a>