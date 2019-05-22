Vernon father killed in car crash over long weekend

At 5 p.m. on Sunday, Darin Des Roches was missing from a family gathering in Lumby, B.C., about 25 kilometres east of Vernon.

"Darin was never late for family get-togethers and he didn't show up," said Shawn Wilde, the uncle of Des Roches's six-year-old daughter Nova.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Nova's great-uncle received a notification on his phone from his doorbell camera, alerting him that someone was on the doorstep of his Vernon home. The RCMP were there to tell him Darin Des Roches, 52, had died in a car accident.

The RCMP said in a statement that they are still investigating the collision, but their initial investigation found that a truck heading west on the Highway 6, allegedly crossed the centre line, colliding with a car heading east.

The driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries, police said. Des Roches was driving the smaller vehicle and died at the scene.

Tragic Loss

Nova Des Roches's great-aunt and uncle had been caring for the girl part-time since her mom died three years ago, Wilde told Radio West host Sarah Penton.

The family is now trying to do everything they can to support her with the loss of her second parent.

"We have a strong family unit," said Wilde.

"She's the sweetest little girl. Her smile just brightens up the room. She's so caring."

Good father and hard worker

Des Roches worked as a delivery man for a local glass company in Vernon.

He struggled with the loss of his wife, but cared for his daughter and was a hard worker, said Wilde.

"He was a good father."