A Vernon, B.C., doctor has been charged with sexually assaulting two people after a woman reported her physician to the police.

Two charges of sexual assault were approved against Dr. Peter Inkpen, 41, after police investigated the woman's claim, North Okanagan RCMP said in a statement on Wednesday.

Police said Inkpen was arrested on July 14 and released under conditions that he have no contact with the alleged victims. He is scheduled to appear in a Vernon court on July 28.

Const. Christ Terleski said due to the accused's profession, there might be other people who have information about the incidents being investigated.

"We are releasing the accused's name to assist us in furthering the investigation," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Okanagan RCMP's Vernon detachment at 250-545-7171.