Vernon toddler dies after falling from 3rd-storey window: RCMP

Vernon RCMP are investigating the death of a two-year-old child who fell from a third floor window.

The child suffered serious injuries in the fall on May 15 and was transported to hospital, but later died from their injuries.

Police say they were notified the following day of the injured child and the fall, which occurred at a residence in the 3900-block of 29th Street at around 7:30 p.m. PT.

No criminality is suspected.

"This is an incredibly tragic event and on behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, we offer our sincerest condolences and sympathy to the family and friends of the child," said Const. Chris Terleski.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.