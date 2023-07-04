Firefighters have been battling a major fire in the downtown core of Vernon, B.C., since the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The fire reportedly involves one building containing several units and businesses on the same city block and prompted the evacuation of a nearby apartment building as a precaution.

According to the municipality, Vernon Fire Rescue Services were dispatched to the blaze on the 2800-block of 30th Street at around 2:30 a.m. PT

City spokesperson Christy Poirier says local fire crews are receiving help from the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department.

The fire is causing heavy smoke to drift across the community. (City of Vernon)

She says Vernon has activated its emergency operations centre.

The Canadian Press reported that a restaurant, boutique, salon and costume shop are among the businesses believed to have been destroyed in the early morning fire.

The single-storey complex has been heavily damaged, prompting the owner of the Okanagan Eatery, one of the affected businesses, to post a photo of the flames online, writing, "Wow, no words. Guess that's it."

No injuries have been reported, but the city says the 19-unit Kekuli Centre, which houses homeless and at-risk residents, was evacuated as a precaution, while streets surrounding the blaze were expected to be closed for hours.

Poirier says residents are advised to turn off their air conditioning units and close their windows.

"Because of the rise in scope of the fire, it has been sending up large plumes of smoke throughout the night," Poirier said. "We have experienced heavy smoke drifting across a good portion of the community."

Authorities are also warning people to avoid the downtown core on their way to work. Several road closures are in effect for 30th and 29th streets between Highway 6 and 30th Avenue.