New rules banning memorial objects in Vernon, B.C., cemetery spark public outcry
New regulations outlaw the placing anything other than cut flowers at grave sites in spring and summer
Recent changes to regulations around the placing of memorial items at grave sites in a public cemetery in Vernon, B.C., have sparked public outcry among residents of the North Okanagan community, with many criticizing the lack of public consultation.
The new rules, which went into effect last week, now restrict what can and cannot be placed on headstones and graves at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Mementos or objects of affection, such as war medals, framed photos or religious items can no longer be left in the cemetery under a bylaw that was approved by Vernon city council in 2019, but only recently enforced.
The new regulations permit only cut flowers during the spring and summer months. Artificial flowers, potted plants and wreaths are allowed in the fall and winter.
The new regulations do allow for family members to place memorial items of any kind on their loved ones' grave sites for a period of one week after burial.
The new rules align with operation practices of cemeteries across Canada, according to the city, and were implemented to ensure safety for the public and cemetery caretakers, maintenance operations, and environmental impacts.
'People are very hurt'
More than 1,300 people have signed an online petition against the new regulations, calling for the city to hold a public consultation process on the issue.
"People are very hurt. They have generations of family there," said Vernon resident Joe Langois who started the petition.
"A lot of people have been leaving artificial flowers and also teddy bears and other memorial stuff like war medals or religious items like rosaries and crucifixes. And they're all gone. People are very upset."
The city has been advertising the changes since last summer. Last week, cemetery staff removed all memorial items from graves. The city is holding all of the items for residents to pick up until the middle of April.
Vernon resident Laura Champigny, who visited the cemetery just days after the new regulations came into effect, was disheartened by the change.
"It's just historically always been such a special place to us. It started when I was five years old and my dad would take us every few weeks to walk to the cemetery and care for my grandpa's stone," Champigny said.
"[Now] everything has been stripped away. Normally where there's a beautiful sea of colours with personal mementos symbolizing what was meaningful to every person. It's all been completely stripped away."
Changes important for efficiency: mayor
In an interview with CBC News, Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming expressed sympathy toward residents' feelings about the changes.
"Yes, this is change. Yes, some people will feel like, 'Well I wanted to continue with what I've been doing and that's how I mourn,' and my thoughts go out to them and now we're into a new way of doing this."
Cumming said although there were no formal safety incidents with the prior rules, the new regulations are important for more efficient operations at the cemetery.
"It's significant for workers to work around these items. Some of them decay, some of them get broken. So it's a significant labour and focus and concern of those who are working in the cemetery."
Cumming said the city is getting feedback in the form of letters and emails, which he said were both for and against the new regulations.
As of this week, the city had not received the petition, he said, adding that anyone who is upset with the new rules to bring their concerns to city council.
"If this is their concern, bring it forward," Cumming said. "We always welcome input from citizens."
