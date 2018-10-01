Skip to Main Content
Man pleads guilty to 7 arsons that terrorized Vernon

Man pleads guilty to 7 arsons that terrorized Vernon

William Munton, 56, has pleaded guilty to seven counts of arson in a Vernon courtroom Monday on what was supposed to be the first day of his three-week trial.

William Munton pleads guilty to setting 7 fires including the Kin Race Track grandstands

CBC News ·
The 120-year-old grandstand at Vernon's Kin Race Track was destroyed in a massive fire in 2014. (@nochillmazie/Twitter)

A man has pleaded guilty to a string of arsons that terrorized the B.C. Interior town of Vernon.

William Munton, 56, pleaded guilty to seven counts of arson in a Vernon courtroom Monday on what was supposed to be the first day of his three-week trial.

In 2014, police and firefighters responded to nearly two dozen deliberately set fires in and around Vernon. No one was injured in the fires, but they created shock and fear in the community.

The fires consumed a boat, a motorhome, a minivan, buildings under construction and more.

The arsons included the Kin Race Track grandstands — part of what was then said to be the oldest horse racing track in Canada.

In 2016, Munton was arrested and charged with 19 counts of arson.

He is not presently in custody and will return to court Oct. 15 to set a date for his sentencing hearing.

With files from Brady Strachan

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us