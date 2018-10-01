Man pleads guilty to 7 arsons that terrorized Vernon

A man has pleaded guilty to a string of arsons that terrorized the B.C. Interior town of Vernon.

William Munton, 56, pleaded guilty to seven counts of arson in a Vernon courtroom Monday on what was supposed to be the first day of his three-week trial.

In 2014, police and firefighters responded to nearly two dozen deliberately set fires in and around Vernon. No one was injured in the fires, but they created shock and fear in the community.

The fires consumed a boat, a motorhome, a minivan, buildings under construction and more.

The arsons included the Kin Race Track grandstands — part of what was then said to be the oldest horse racing track in Canada.

In 2016, Munton was arrested and charged with 19 counts of arson.

He is not presently in custody and will return to court Oct. 15 to set a date for his sentencing hearing.

With files from Brady Strachan