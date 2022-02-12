Surrey RCMP ask for help from public after Friday shooting

Mounties in Surrey, B.C. are asking for help from the public as they investigate a shooting in the Newton area on Friday.

Surrey RCMP say they were called to reports of a shooting at the 13400-block of 60A Avenue around 8:20 p.m. PT on Feb. 11.

Officers found a vehicle at the 13500-block of 62B Avenue which they believe was targeted by gunfire. There wasn't a driver inside and no injuries were reported.

Police said people inside a second vehicle, a light-coloured SUV, shot at the vehicle while it was moving. The second vehicle fled the area.

"No injuries have been reported, however police are looking to confirm the well-being of the driver, and any occupants who may have been in the vehicle," Surrey RCMP said in a statement.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Mounties at 604-599-0502 or by sending an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.