Vehicle valued at 462K driven by novice driver impounded for speeding

A car worth $462,000 was among five vehicles impounded on Saturday for excessive speeding.

The McLaren 720S, which costs over $15,000 a year to insure, was being driven by a novice driver, a young man in his 20s, according to Squamish RCMP.

It was stopped after going 151 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometres per hour zone. The same vehicle had previously been impounded for a similar offence, according to a written statement from police.

The driver was charged with excessive speeding, use of an electronic device while driving and a regulatory offence.

Among the four other impounded vehicles was a motorcycle that was stopped for going 135 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometres per hour zone.

The statement from police said that May is designated "high risk driving" month in B.C. and traffic service officers were conducting enforcement on Highway 99 near Porteau Cove at the time that the luxury vehicle was stopped.

In a separate statement, police said that another young driver who was stopped for going 197 kilometres per hour in an 80 kilometre per hour zone has now been prohibited from driving for eight months.

"Speeding is considered one of the high risk driving behaviours that leads to injuries and fatalities on BC's highways." the statement reads in part.

"The faster you go, the longer it takes to stop and the less time you have to perceive and react to a situation."