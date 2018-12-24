Vehicle just avoided collision with plane in Trail, B.C., TSB says

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a close call between a passenger plane and a vehicle at the Trail airport in southeastern British Columbia.

The board says in a written statement that the Pacific Coastal Airlines Beechcraft 1900C was coming in for a landing on Dec. 12.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TSBAir?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TSBAir</a> is conducting an investigation into the 12 December 2018 runway incursion that took place at the Trail Regional Airport in Trail, British Columbia <a href="https://t.co/fNoW3mkXFv">https://t.co/fNoW3mkXFv</a> —@TSBCanada

It says the plane was approaching Runway 16 while a crew member in an airport vehicle was performing an inspection on the same runway.

The board says a collision was avoided because the vehicle was able to get into the main apron of the tarmac just before the aircraft reached the taxiway intersection.

There were 19 passengers and two crew members aboard the aircraft, which was arriving from Vancouver.

No injuries were reported on the plane or on the ground.