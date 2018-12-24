Skip to Main Content
Vehicle just avoided collision with plane in Trail, B.C., TSB says

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a passenger plane and a vehicle almost collided with each other on the runway at the airport in Trail, B.C.

It was a narrow miss for 19 passengers and 2 crew members

A Pacific Coastal Airlines plane came close to colliding with an airport vehicle on the runway in Trail, B.C. on Dec. 12. (Trail.ca)

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating a close call between a passenger plane and a vehicle at the Trail airport in southeastern British Columbia.

The board says in a written statement that the Pacific Coastal Airlines Beechcraft 1900C was coming in for a landing on Dec. 12.

It says the plane was approaching Runway 16 while a crew member in an airport vehicle was performing an inspection on the same runway.

The board says a collision was avoided because the vehicle was able to get into the main apron of the tarmac just before the aircraft reached the taxiway intersection.

There were 19 passengers and two crew members aboard the aircraft, which was arriving from Vancouver.

No injuries were reported on the plane or on the ground.

