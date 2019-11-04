2 dead after vehicle found in Harrison Lake

Police say two people are dead after a vehicle was discovered in Harrison Lake on Sunday.

Officers were alerted to what was believed to be a capsized boat in the lake, which is about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver, around 10 a.m. PT.

Agassiz RCMP and members of Kent Harrison Search and Rescue responded to the area and discovered a small SUV partially submerged in the water.

Search and Rescue said one woman was pulled from the water and sent to hospital for treatment.

Police say there were two deceased people inside the vehicle, but did not identify them or say if they were men or women or what their ages were.

RCMP says that it appears the vehicle could have been in the water for as long as 10 hours.

People at the site said there are marks on a forest service road along the lake that appear to show where it plummeted down an embankment and into the lake.

The vehicle remains in the water. An RCMP dive team plans to return to the site tomorrow.