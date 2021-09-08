'Heartbreaking' single-vehicle incident at Vancouver fast food restaurant leaves one dead

Vancouver police say a man has died after a "heartbreaking" incident at a McDonald's drive-thru Wednesday.

Around 5:30 a.m. officers responded to a call at the fast food restaurant's 1527 Main Street location to assist Vancouver Fire Rescue Services with a single-car collision.

Police say surveillance footage shows the driver dropping an object out of his vehicle while paying for items and when he went to pick up the item, the vehicle rolled forward and collided into a structural piece of the restaurant.

Police say the driver was unable to free himself from the vehicle and was pinned between the vehicle door and frame.

"Efforts were made by first responders to revive the man, but tragically, he died on scene," said Const. Tania Visintin.

"This is an absolutely heartbreaking scenario. Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of this man."

The Vancouver Police Department's Collision Investigation Unit and the B.C. Coroner Services are now investigating.

Anyone with dashcam footage who was driving in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-3012.