Vehicle connected to Kiran Dhesi slaying recovered by IHIT

Homicide investigators have located an Audi Q7 they believe is linked to the killing of a 19-year-old college student found dead inside a burned out SUV in Surrey in 2017.

Bridgette Watson · CBC News ·
The body of Bhavkiran 'Kiran' Dhesi, 19, was found inside a burned out SUV in Surrey, B.C., just after midnight on Aug. 2, 2017. (Surrey RCMP)

Homicide investigators have located a vehicle they believe is linked to the killing of 19-year-old college student Bhavkiran "Kiran" Dhesi.

Dhesi was discovered dead inside a burned out SUV in Surrey in August 2017. Since that time, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been trying to locate two vehicles connected to the crime — an Audi Q7 and a dark grey Dodge Ram.

The Audi Q7 has now been found.

IHIT appealed to the public on social media on Dec. 12 for help locating the vehicles. According to IHIT's Twitter account, the Audi Q7 was tracked down with public assistance.

No update on the search for the Dodge Ram has been provided by police.

Dhesi was a student at Kwantlen University. She was found dead in the 18700 block of 24 Avenue in Surrey on August 2, 2017. 

Police say they found injuries on Dhesi's body consistent with a homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to call IHIT or Crime Stoppers.

