Vehicle caught in minor avalanche between Revelstoke and Golden
No injuries reported, Highway 1 was closed 2 hours
One vehicle was trapped in an avalanche on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke on Sunday, the province says.
The Trans-Canada highway was closed for nearly two hours between Revelstoke and Golden to allow workers to remove the car, which was not buried, and clean up the avalanche.
There were no injuries.
The avalanche occurred around 1 p.m., approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke.
OPEN -<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> - between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Revelstoke?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Revelstoke</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldenBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldenBC</a>. Avalanche control work has been completed. <a href="https://t.co/RjStHN4dmD">https://t.co/RjStHN4dmD</a>—@DriveBC
The province says warming afternoon temperatures create increased avalanche risk at this time of year, but officials are monitoring conditions and doing avalanche control.
Highway 1 near Golden is currently closed for avalanche control work until 5 p.m. PT.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> - CLOSED East of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoldenBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoldenBC</a> between Park Bridge and Golden Donald Upper Rd due to avalanche control operations.<a href="https://t.co/k6qQpnsYLf">https://t.co/k6qQpnsYLf</a>—@DriveBC
