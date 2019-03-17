Skip to Main Content
Vehicle caught in minor avalanche between Revelstoke and Golden

The province says there were no injuries from incident, but Highway 1 was closed for 2 hours to allow workers to remove the vehicle.

This picture posted on Facebook shows a vehicle caught in a minor avalanche between Revelstoke and Golden B.C. on Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Denise Kinney-Bodenham/Facebook)

One vehicle was trapped in an avalanche on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke on Sunday, the province says.

The Trans-Canada highway was closed for nearly two hours between Revelstoke and Golden to allow workers to remove the car, which was not buried, and clean up the avalanche.

There were no injuries.

A map showed the closed section of Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden for avalanche control on March 17, 2019. (DriveBC)

The avalanche occurred around 1 p.m., approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke.

The province says warming afternoon temperatures create increased avalanche risk at this time of year, but officials are monitoring conditions and doing avalanche control.

Highway 1 near Golden is currently closed for avalanche control work until 5 p.m. PT.

