New
Vegemil soy beverage recalled due to undeclared milk
A recall is in effect for Vegemil brand black bean-fortified soy beverage, as a result of undeclared milk.
Product is distributed in Alberta and B.C.
A recall is in effect for Vegemil brand black bean-fortified soy beverage, as a result of undeclared milk.
All codes up to and including 2019.05.07 are included in this recall.
The product is imported by Manna International Trading Ltd. in Port Coquitlam, B.C., and distributed in Alberta and B.C.