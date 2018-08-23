Skip to Main Content
Vegemil soy beverage recalled due to undeclared milk
Vegemil soy beverage recalled due to undeclared milk

A recall is in effect for Vegemil brand black bean-fortified soy beverage, as a result of undeclared milk.

Product is distributed in Alberta and B.C.

The product is distributed in Alberta and B.C., and has been recalled due to undeclared milk. (buykorea.org)

All codes up to and including 2019.05.07 are included in this recall.

The product is imported by Manna International Trading Ltd. in Port Coquitlam, B.C., and distributed in Alberta and B.C.

