Ice Dream nightmare: hundreds of frozen vegan treats stolen from truck in Vancouver
Say Hello Sweets owner asks people to report suspicious ice cream activity
Someone somewhere in the Lower Mainland has a truckload of hot ice cream that Naomi Arnaut is desperate to get back.
That's "hot" as in "stolen," not "hot" as in "melted," although it is conceivable the thousands of dollars in frozen treats burgled from Arnaut's Say Hello Sweets ice cream truck did not survive the crime.
"I suspect that they targeted me and had a plan, because they were very efficient," said Arnaut. "They got in there fast, got what they wanted and got out."
The pink and white truck was hit Sunday night while parked on Industrial Avenue in East Vancouver.
Beside making off with over 100 Ice Dream Sandwiches and eight cases of boxed ice cream, thieves also ripped out the truck's generator leaving behind extensive damage and smashed doors and windows.
On Facebook Arnaut is asking people to be on the lookout for anyone trying to fence treats from Say Hello Sweets.
"If you see Say Hello being sold somewhere that doesn't quite seem right, please alert us ASAP!"
Arnaut is hoping a neighbouring business has security camera video of the crime.
Vancouver Police confirm they are investigating.
With files from Andrea Ross
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.