Ice Dream nightmare: hundreds of frozen vegan treats stolen from truck in Vancouver

Someone somewhere in the Lower Mainland has a truckload of hot ice cream that Naomi Arnaut is desperate to get back.

That's "hot" as in "stolen," not "hot" as in "melted," although it is conceivable the thousands of dollars in frozen treats burgled from Arnaut's Say Hello Sweets ice cream truck did not survive the crime.

"I suspect that they targeted me and had a plan, because they were very efficient," said Arnaut. "They got in there fast, got what they wanted and got out."

The pink and white truck was hit Sunday night while parked on Industrial Avenue in East Vancouver.

Arnaut is asking people to be on the lookout for Ice Dream Sandwiches or Say Hello boxed cubes of ice cream that may appear to be in the wrong hands. (Say Hello Sweets)

Beside making off with over 100 Ice Dream Sandwiches and eight cases of boxed ice cream, thieves also ripped out the truck's generator leaving behind extensive damage and smashed doors and windows.

On Facebook Arnaut is asking people to be on the lookout for anyone trying to fence treats from Say Hello Sweets.

"If you see Say Hello being sold somewhere that doesn't quite seem right, please alert us ASAP!"

Arnaut is hoping a neighbouring business has security camera video of the crime.

Vancouver Police confirm they are investigating.