Dock workers' unions fear for health of members after reports of COVID-19 cases on cargo ships

Unions are raising concerns over the health of seafarers and Metro Vancouver dock workers after cases of COVID-19 were reported on a bulk carrier that arrived in B.C. from South Korea.

The Japanese-owned vessel ended up stuck at a container terminal in Delta, B.C., for several days after its captain and at least one crew member tested positive for the disease, according to union officials.

The 192-metre-long Vega Rose, which is now anchored in Vancouver's English Bay, was berthed at Deltaport for five days with a sealed gangway to prevent people from boarding or disembarking due to the fear of spreading the coronavirus.

It's the second ship sailing Vancouver-area waters to report a potential COVID-19 outbreak among the crew since late August.

The captain of the Panama-registered Vega Rose began experiencing a sore throat and stomach pains shortly after arriving in B.C. waters on Sept. 2, according to a release from the International Transport Workers Federation (ITWF).

He tested positive for COVID-19 the next day, the release said.

At least one other crew member has already tested positive, according to ITWF co-ordinator Peter Lahay.

Lahay said he is trying to confirm reports that a total of seven of the 21 crew members on board have tested positive for COVID-19.

The federation said it was notified about the potential infections after the Vega Rose docked in Delta on Sept. 3.

A release by Rick Hurtubise, president of International Longshore & Warehouse Union Local 502, says two foremen had some limited contact with the vessel, but they wore full protective gear.

Vancouver's Port has been busy despite the pandemic, with cargo vessels loading and unloading daily at the massive dock structures. (Yvette Brend/CBC News)

Westshore Terminals worked with Transport Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada to move the vessel out of the terminal to English Bay.

Last Thursday, Transport Canada confirmed that a crew member had been taken off the Vega Rose and placed in quarantine. Transport Canada has deferred any further comment to health officials.

Public health has yet to respond to CBC.

'It could go through our ranks rampant'

Dock workers' representatives say they are watching how the government handles the situation, which makes many port staff feel at risk given the transient nature of dock work and the close quarters for crew on board ships.

"If the infection hits the waterfront, it could go through our ranks rampant," said Rob Ashton, president of International Longshore and Warehouse Union.

Ashton also fears that any crew member who sets sail infected with COVID-19 may risk death or disability, due to the limited medical facilities on board such vessels.

"That's one of the biggest problems with this whole situation, is when vessels come in and they have sick crew members on them and we don't keep the vessel here until the crew members are safe — the health and welfare of these seafarers who are the life blood of the trade industry are at risk," he said.

"If we let ships set sail with sick crew members, what happens to those crew members? ... I don't want to see this vessel leave Canadian waters until everybody is healthy."

In other parts of the world, Ashton said, ships are held in quarantine for 14 days or until the crew are healthy, but there is a reluctance to start doing that due to the impact on commerce.

Cargo freighters and bulk carriers are a constant sight heading to and from Vancouver's port through English Bay and often up Burrard Inlet. (Yvette Brend/CBC News Vancouver)

In late August, a German-registered container ship called the Sofia Express reported two crew members with symptoms of COVID-19 while docked in Vancouver.

A Westshore Terminals dock worker who was last on shift in Delta on Sept. 1 also tested positive for COVID-19, though sanitization precautions meant there was low risk of further infection, the longshoremen's union said.