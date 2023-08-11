B.C. rancher reports $1M worth of hay lost in suspicious fire

Over $1 million worth of hay was destroyed in what police say is a suspicious fire at a ranch in central B.C. Wednesday morning, at a time when farmers across the province are struggling to secure enough hay for winter due to drought.

The Vanderhoof RCMP received a report on Aug. 9 about two hay barns ablaze on a family property along Telegraph Road, on the west side of the community of more than 4,000 residents.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the B.C. RCMP's North District said the cause of the fire is unknown, and they would like more information on a car seen around the ranch around the time of the incident.

"There was no surveillance equipment, and while it was reported that a vehicle may have been in the area, it was witnessed to be in the area two hours after the fire was initially reported," she said Thursday in a statement.

Ranch co-owner Karen Kochel said on Facebook that the vehicle in question is a grey 1980s Ford F150 single cab with blue stripes on the sides and a small red tank in the back.

Her husband, John Kochel, says the family learned of the fire around 7 a.m. PT on Wednesday when they received a call from a friend reporting that their hay sheds were on fire.

"They were totally engulfed in flames," he told host Carolina de Ryk Friday on CBC's Daybreak North.

"We're fortunate to have … set up perimeter sprinklers to make sure we didn't spread [the fire] to other structures … [and] create a forest fire right here."

'I feel helpless,' says rancher

Kochel says his family has been running the ranch for generations, and it's "unprecedented" to have a fire that consumed such a significant amount of hay, which he estimates to be worth more than $1 million.

He says they may even have to sell some of their cattle due to a potential shortage of hay. Kochel says he can't understand how someone could set his barns on fire.

"The sad part is there's that kind of animosity out there that would cause somebody to do that," he said. "Vanderhoof is a pretty tight-knit community."

"I feel helpless."

Agriculture Canada's most recent drought monitoring report says 76 per cent of the country's agricultural landscape is either abnormally dry or experiencing moderate to severe drought this summer, affecting yields for hay.

In the meantime, the RCMP continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the Vanderhoof detachment at 250-567-2222.