IIO notified after man seriously injured in arrest by Vanderhoof RCMP

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) has been notified of a serious injury sustained by a man who was arrested and taken into custody by Vanderhoof RCMP.

B.C. RCMP say officers were called to a home in the 1000-block of Kenny Road for a wellness check around 10:30 a.m. PT on Feb. 13.

The man was found inside the home with two women he was bound by court order not to be in contact with.

Police arrested the man but he resisted being taken into custody and a struggle ensued.

At least two officers were needed to complete the arrest. He was taken to the RCMP detachment where he was assessed by B.C. Emergency Health Services and transported to hospital.

RCMP did not disclose the nature of the injury.

The IIO is the province's independent civilian police oversight agency. It investigates all incidents involving police officers that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.