RCMP issue active shooter alert for Vanderhoof, B.C., residents asked to stay inside

RCMP are asking people in and around Vanderhoof, B.C., to lock their doors and stay inside as officers respond to an active shooter situation.

A statement said police responded to reports of a shooter with a long gun targeting the RCMP detachment on Columbia Street and driving around the area.

"Police believe the lone male suspect is driving a white Ford pickup truck with an extended cab," the statement said.

"The individual should be considered armed and dangerous."

Anyone who sees the man should phone 911 and not approach him, police said.

The district of Vanderhoof, west of Prince George, has a population of around 5,000 people.