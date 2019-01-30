Vandals cut dozens of trees at Vancouver golf course

The Vancouver Park Board says dozens of trees have been "discovered vandalized" over the month of January at the Langara Golf Course.

In one accompanying picture, the vandalized trees appeared to be saplings and young trees that had been crudely chopped down.

Media availability TODAY at Langara Golf Course, 13th hole at 2 pm. Media are invited to learn more about dozens of trees discovered vandalized in past four weeks. (Parking is at 7390 Columbia St. north of West 59th Ave, not clubhouse) <a href="https://t.co/AmrCUWNfZ4">pic.twitter.com/AmrCUWNfZ4</a> —@ParkBoard

The golf course is located south of Langara College and was built in 1926.

The board is expected to provide more information at a briefing at 2 p.m. PT.

More to come.