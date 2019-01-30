Skip to Main Content
Vandals cut dozens of trees at Vancouver golf course
The Vancouver Park Board says dozens of trees have been 'vandalized' over the past month of January at the Langara Golf Course.

Young trees appear to have been crudely hacked, according tweet from Vancouver Park Board

The Vancouver Park Board tweeted this image as evidence of vandalized trees in Langara Golf Course. (Vancouver Park Board/Twitter)

The Vancouver Park Board says dozens of trees have been "discovered vandalized" over the month of January at the Langara Golf Course. 

In one accompanying picture, the vandalized trees appeared to be saplings and young trees that had been crudely chopped down. 

The golf course is located south of Langara College and was built in 1926. 

The board is expected to provide more information at a briefing at 2 p.m. PT.

More to come.

