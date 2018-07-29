Vandalized lending library outside Prince George school rebuilt by former student

After the little free library burned down outside Ron Brent Elementary School in Prince George, a former student stepped up to build a new one.

The community lending library was destroyed by fire in early July, soon after it was filled with books and opened by the nearby school's principal.

Prince George RCMP said it was a clear case of arson, but there was little evidence to investigate, with no witnesses or suspects.

"It was actually kind of strange because I had seen it for the first time the day before it burned down, actually, and I thought it was a really neat concept," said former student Derek Andrews.

Little library burned outside an elementary school in Prince George. 📷 Hanna Posselt <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cityofpg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cityofpg</a> <a href="https://t.co/qBmOmQyfz1">pic.twitter.com/qBmOmQyfz1</a> —@akurjata

Andrews said he was surprised to see how much the destruction of the little library upset his community, so he took it upon himself to rebuild it.

"I just kind of went about and did it. I mean maybe I should have contacted some people, but I didn't really know which routes to take, I just know that it needed to be done," Andrews said.

He said he was contacted by the school's principal, who gave him a big thank you for his contribution.

Andrews anticipates the structure may be vandalized again in the future, so he mounted the library on a tree in an attempt to deter potential vandals.

"If they're going to burn this one down they're going to need to burn a tree down, which is probably going to end up deterring them a little bit more from potentially causing a very large fire, or catching an arson charge," Andrews said.

After a 'little library' was burned down outside Ron Brent Elementary school in Prince George, former student Derek Andrews decided to build a new one. As he tells the CBC's Andrew Kurjata, it's because the neighbourhood he grew up with often has a bad reputation, which he wants to change. 2:22

With files from Daybreak North and Andrew Kurjata

Read more from CBC British Columbia