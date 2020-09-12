Vandalism of truck with Trump graffiti stuns Victoria family
'He is Canadian and can't even vote for or against Trump,' man says of visiting father
A truck with Texas licence plates was badly vandalized and spray-painted with "Trump" sometime Wednesday night in Victoria.
Jonathon Vindalin posted on Twitter that the truck — which belongs to his father — also had its windows smashed and licence plates stolen.
"[My father] has been here for almost three months visiting family and helping us out," wrote Vindalin. "My wife and I just had a baby — his first grandchild and we just moved. He did his two week quarantine. He is Canadian and can't even vote for or against Trump."
Victoria police say other vehicles with out-of-province plates have also been vandalized, but nothing as extreme.
"It's shameful that this happened," said Const. Cam MacIntyre. "Earlier in the pandemic, we saw vehicles victimized … but this is certainly a step up."
MacIntyre said there are legitimate reasons for people with out-of-province or out-of-country plates to be in the city.
"We should treat them with a level of understanding and a level of empathy because we do not know everyone's story and why they are here," he said.
Vindalin tweeted that his father's insurance would cover the damage, minus a $1,000 deductible.
