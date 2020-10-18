Vandalism of campaign office, signs, reported by B.C. candidates

Police in Surrey say they're investigating a report of damage to a campaign office.

A window was broken overnight Friday at the office of Dave Hans, who is running for the BC Liberals in Surrey-Guildford.

Surrey RCMP said the damage was found at 10 a.m. PT Saturday morning at the office near the intersection of 102A Avenue and 154 Street in Surrey. Police began investigating shortly after.

Hans shared photos of the damage on social media.

This is how my team and I started our day off, combined w/ threats sent to volunteers & members of my family<br><br>They can shatter our office windows, but they cannot break our team's will & determination<br><br>We won't be intimidated <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcelxn?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcelxn</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCElection2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCElection2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/bcliberals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bcliberals</a> <a href="https://t.co/JQQL9PTDbn">pic.twitter.com/JQQL9PTDbn</a> —@DaveHans29

Other Liberal candidates shared photos of vandalism of their campaign signs Saturday.

Lot’s more work for our dedicated sign crew! The vandals have now started stealing the lumber 🙄 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCElection2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCElection2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/9FDPeGIBKQ">pic.twitter.com/9FDPeGIBKQ</a> —@maryforbc Senseless acts of vandalism have no place here. Exercise your democratic franchise at the ballot box. Campaign signs are maintained by volunteers to help promote an important part of our democratic process. There is no excuse for this. <a href="https://t.co/HaVr8sGjuK">pic.twitter.com/HaVr8sGjuK</a> —@DanAshtonBC

Photos shared by several Twitter users show vandalism of a sign belonging to NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu, who is running in Vernon-Monashee. The photos show her sign defaced with a swastika and a vile sexist slur.

"When I saw that, I thought of my two girls and other girls and other women," Sandhu said in an emailed statement. "These were racist attacks and attacks on all women. They will not stop me from standing up for my community."

Fellow NDP candidate Ravi Kahlon, running in North Delta, tweeted a photo with the slur obscured.