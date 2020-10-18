Vandalism of campaign office, signs, reported by B.C. candidates

Skip to Main Content
A window was broken overnight Friday at the office of Dave Hans, who is running for the BC Liberals in Surrey-Guildford.

BC Liberal candidate for Surrey-Guildford Dave Hans shared photos on social media of the damage. (Dave Hans/Facebook)

Police in Surrey say they're investigating a report of damage to a campaign office.

Surrey RCMP said the damage was found at 10 a.m. PT Saturday morning at the office near the intersection of 102A Avenue and 154 Street in Surrey. Police began investigating shortly after.

Hans shared photos of the damage on social media.

Other Liberal candidates shared photos of vandalism of their campaign signs Saturday.

Photos shared by several Twitter users show vandalism of a sign belonging to NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu, who is running in Vernon-Monashee. The photos show her sign defaced with a swastika and a vile sexist slur.

"When I saw that, I thought of my two girls and other girls and other women," Sandhu said in an emailed statement. "These were racist attacks and attacks on all women. They will not stop me from standing up for my community."

Fellow NDP candidate Ravi Kahlon, running in North Delta, tweeted a photo with the slur obscured.

 

