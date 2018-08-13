Vote now for Metro Vancouver's Unofficial Ambassador: The Sweet Sixteen

With hundreds of thousands of votes cast, we've eliminated three-quarters of the original 64 entries in this competition to determine the region's favourite representative.

Which means we're now at the point where there are very few "easy" votes left, very few obvious winners.

Unless, of course, you're a crow. Because after defeating Gregor Robertson and Vikram Vij, Canuck the Crow has received more votes than any entry left in the race. We may be fast approaching our own Boaty McBoatface moment.

But enough speculation. It's time to determine who the finalists in each of the four brackets are.

(Voting for the round closes at 11:59 p.m. PT Monday. If you're viewing this through a Google AMP page, click here so you're able to vote)

Celebrities Over 40

Reynolds: movie star of today, graduated from Vancouver's Kitsilano Secondary, has so far defeated Carrie-Anne Moss and Brent Butt.

Fox: movie star of yesterday, attended Burnaby Central Secondary, has so far defeated Bif Naked and Bryan Adams.

​As one of the top actors of the moment, and a person willing to promote popular Vancouver causes, Reynolds was always going to be a heavy favourite in this tournament.

But Fox showed amazing strength last round: you would think a matchup against fellow 90s superstar Bryan Adams would be close, and yet he got three-quarters of the vote.

​Part of it is likely due to his three decades in front of audiences. Part of it is likely due to his tireless work to raise money and awareness for Parkinson's research.

But is it enough to defeat Deadpool?

These are the important questions of this tournament, people.

Bublé: singer and songwriter, graduate of Burnaby's Cariboo Hill Secondary, has so far defeated The Rascals and Spirit of The West.

Suzuki: scientist and environmental activist, born in Vancouver and a UBC professor for 40 years, has so far defeated Grace Park and Sarah McLachlan.

Pop culture vs. academia. Young vs. old. Vancouver vs. Burnaby.

If we're going by the last round results, Bublé is the likely favourite here: he received two-thirds of the vote against Spirit of the West, while Suzuki barely squeaked by McLachlan in the last round.

But Suzuki was once voted as the fifth greatest Canadian (remember that?) and has been part of Vancouver's cultural fabric since Bublé was a child.

Art and Business

Pattison: entrepreneur and philanthropist, graduate of Vancouver's John Oliver Secondary, has so far defeated Michael Audain and Bob Rennie.

Erickson: architect, born in Vancouver, has so far defeated Bing Thom and Ryan Holmes.

If you want two people whose legacy can be found in every corner of Vancouver, you couldn't do much better than Pattison and Erickson. Head to Robson Square, SFU, the Museum of Anthropology, and you'll see Erickson's work (not to mention his modernist influence on countless successors).

As for Pattison, you could head to one of his many businesses — or just explore any part of Yaletown or False Creek that was irrevocably changed because of his leadership bringing Expo 86 to town.

Reid: artist and sculptor, worked out of Vancouver virtually his entire adult life, has so far defeated William Gibson and Stan Douglas.

Coupland: writer and artist, graduate of West Vancouver's Sentinel Secondary, has so far defeated John Fluevog and Tamara Vrooman.

​Both artists whose work has been exported far and wide, both artists deeply associated with the West Coast, both artists whose name evokes a brand often imitated but rarely duplicated.

And yet, only one can advance. Will it be Reid, whose work is synonymous with Northwest Coast art? Or Coupland, whose pop art continues to shape this city?

We don't know, but we're very intrigued to find out.

Celebrities 40 and Under

Rogen: actor, attended Vancouver's Point Grey Secondary, has so far defeated Wanting Qu and The Property Brothers.

Smulders: actress, graduated from Vancouver's Lord Byng Secondary, has so far defeated Jacob Tremblay and Finn Wolfhard

​Tremblay and Wolfhard are two of the biggest child actors of the moment, but they were both easily thrown aside by Smulders, the only person ever to reference former Canuck enforcer Darcy Hordichuk on TV outside of a hockey game.

Is it goodwill from her years repping Canada on How I Met Your Mother, or is there something more? We'll find out quickly in her matchup with Rogen, who has received over 80 per cent of the vote in each of his two victories.

Christensen: actor, born in Vancouver, has so far defeated Grimes and Coco Rocha.

Jepsen: musician, graduated from Mission's Heritage Park Secondary, has so far defeated Lights Poxleitner-Bokan and Godfrey Gao

​With all due respect to the former Anakin Skywalker, we're slightly flummoxed by Christensen's success so far: despite having moved away from Vancouver at an early age, he's defeated Grimes and Rocha in the first two rounds, and Alexander Ludwig, Mackenzie Davis, Jessica Lowndes and Emily Rickards in play-in rounds just to get to the main bracket.

Is it because of name recognition? People voting ironically? Whatever the case, we're fairly certain Jepsen has the high ground in this matchup — but we'll see if Christensen can pull off another upset.

Athletes and Local Icons

Canuck: crow, did not graduate, usually seen in East Vancouver, has so far defeated Gregor Robertson and Vikram Vij.

Hansen: Paralympian and advocate, UBC graduate, has so far defeated Baklava Man and Christine Sinclair

​It's easy to vote for a beloved crow when he's facing a politician. It's easy to vote for the crow when he's facing a celebrity chef.

But what about someone who has inspired people with disabilities across the world, who has spent his life promoting spinal cord research and accessibility? Yes, the crow brings man and animal together, and challenges, in the words of one Twitter user, "the social norms of passive Vancouverites." Still, is that enough to defeat the Order of Canada recipient and one of the final torchbearers at both the 1988 and 2010 Winter Olympics?

(The answer is probably yes, because this is the internet)

Linden: former Canuck player and team president, has so far defeated Joe Sakic and Gabor Maté.

Sedins: former Canuck players, has so far defeated Ashleigh McIvor/Jay Demerit and Steve Nash.

You can make this about 1994 vs. 2011. Or the flying skate vs. the Orca. Or Pacific Coliseum vs. Rogers Arena. Or playmaking virtuosity vs. stoic determination. Or philanthropy versus ... actually, they both gave incredible amounts of time and money to off-the-ice work in Vancouver.

What you can't do is choose both. The Sedins and Linden have gotten similar percentages in their two wins. They're all certified icons, and they're all basking in the nostalgic glow that happens when you leave a team.

Which will be be the lone hockey representative in the next round? The elite eight will be revealed on Tuesday.