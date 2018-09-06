Vancouverites wave goodbye to summer as cold, wet weather moves in

Summer might not officially be over, but a cold weather system is expected to bring fall weather earlier than usual.

A hot Thursday afternoon marked one of the final sunny days Vancouverites will enjoy before a cold weather system sweeps over the region, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald.

Watch: Vancouverites bid summer farewell

Vancouverites and local wildlife soak up the last summer day of sun 0:58

"It's looking like a real major change in the weather pattern," said MacDonald. "It looks like we're getting into an early fall pattern here, a few weeks ahead of schedule."

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to drop below the 20-degree mark for the first half of September, carrying more rain than the province has seen for the entire summer.

Beach goers get their last taste of summer heat on Thursday. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

The change in weather is expected to improve air quality throughout the province. On Thursday, smoke from wildfires in California lingered throughout the Lower Mainland.

Meanwhile, smoke from nearly 400 active wildfires continues pollute B.C.'s Interior. MacDonald says cold weather and precipitation will be a welcome break for fire crews.

"We're expecting showers right across the province... We've already been seeing frost in North and Central B.C.," he said. "With widespread showers on the way, it's really going to help slow down those wildfires."