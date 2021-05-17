Vancouver police identify 6 known gangsters considered risks to the general public

Vancouver police have released the names and photos of six known gangsters they believe pose a significant risk to Vancouverites as the Lower Mainland gang war continues to claim victims and play out during the daytime in busy public places.

Vancouver police Chief Adam Palmer said the men are being identified because, according to police intelligence, they are the most likely next targets of rival gangs, and a danger to anyone who happens to be nearby.

"I want to make it clear that today's announcement is not about naming and shaming," he said. "We are providing these photos and names so Vancouverites can know them, and take steps to ensure their own safety and safety of friends and family."

The Lower Mainland has recorded 20 gang-related homicides in 2021 and 20 gang-related attempted murders.

In the past three weeks alone, seven men tied to gangs have been shot dead in public settings that include Vancouver International Airport, a rec centre, a community park, mall parking lot and outside shops and restaurants.

The men identified by the VPD are Garinder Deo, 35, Harjit Deo 38, Barinder Dhaliwal, 38, Meninder Dhaliwal, 28, Ekene Anigbo, 22, and Damion Ryan, 41.

2015 murder attempt

Ryan, a full-patch Hell's Angel, was the target of a wild 2015 murder attempt at the Vancouver Airport food court, carried out by a teen disguised in a black burka.

Would-be killer Knowah Ferguson was from Ontario, had no previous criminal record and was promised $200,000 for the hit.

Surveillance video shows failed assassination of a Hells Angel member CBC News BC 0:51 Knowah Ferguson attempted to kill Damion Ryan at the Vancouver International Airport on April 10, 2015. 0:51

Security video played at his trial shows a burka-clad Ferguson walking up to Ryan and putting a gun to his head. The gun jams and both men flee.

The 18-year-old was later sentenced to seven years for attempted murder and four years for conspiracy.

Palmer says neither Ryan nor the other five identified Monday are currently wanted by police. He said releasing their names is in the interest of public safety, similar to when police release the name and photo of a sex offender who has moved into the community.

"[The six] not only pose a risk to friends, family and acquaintances, but also to people who don't even know them every time they go to the gym, go shopping, to the grocery store, to a restaurant or a bar, when bars are open."

Palmer said he expects other police agencies to follow Vancouver's lead and release more names and photos of gang members in their jurisdictions.

He said the VPD is deploying a suite of overt and covert operations in an attempt to tamp down the violence and said they would be seizing gang members cars, homes, and other valuables gained through crime.

RCMP officers stand near a body covered with a tarp in the parking lot of a shopping complex Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Police later said the victim, Jaskeert Kalkat, was connected to gangs and targeted. (Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A new department task force recently formed to react quickly to gang activity stopped a retaliation shooting last week, according to VPD Supt. Lisa Byrne.

Two men were arrested in a stolen car loaded with gas canisters. One of the individuals was a youth, the other had a loaded firearm.

Deputy Chief Howard Chow said citizens should report any suspicious cars they notice.

"We know gang members park stolen cars in neighbourhoods in advance of targeted hits that they later use as getaway vehicles that we find later burned," he said.

Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers announced Monday that it is reviving its gang violence awareness campaign. (CBC)

Earlier Monday, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers announced it is reviving a gang violence awareness campaign thanks to new funding.

The campaign encourages people with information on gangs and illegal guns to report anonymously.

"If you see something, say something," said Crime Stoppers executive director Linda Annis. "We only want your information so we can pass it on to police. We do not want to know who you are."

The widow of Paul Bennett, who was killed in 2018 in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity, said she is pleased the Crime Stopper guns and gang campaign is coming back.

"Every arrest, every gun seized means a threat to an innocent life will be reduced," said Darlene Bennett. "Next month marks three years since Paul's life was so senselessly taken. Our lives will never be the same."