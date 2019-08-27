Skip to Main Content
Vancouverites revel in last blast of August heat
British Columbia·Photos

Vancouverites revel in last blast of August heat

It's the last week before school starts, which means it's also the unofficial end of summer.

It may be the end of August, but summer isn't quite over yet

CBC News ·
Kiera Baryluk and David Frank jump off a cliff into the Capilano river in North Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

It's the last week before school starts, which means it's also the unofficial end of summer.

A man sunbathes at Sunset Beach in Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The good news? CBC meteorologist Brett Soderholm says it should be sunny and warm for much of the week, with no rain in the forecast.

A man rides his bicycle along Second Beach in Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Temperatures will be four to seven degrees higher than normal, sitting in the low-to-mid 20s across Metro Vancouver.

People are pictured on the seawall in Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
Kiera Baryluk and David Frank jump off a cliff into the Capilano river in North Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.