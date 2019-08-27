Vancouverites revel in last blast of August heat
It's the last week before school starts, which means it's also the unofficial end of summer.
It may be the end of August, but summer isn't quite over yet
The good news? CBC meteorologist Brett Soderholm says it should be sunny and warm for much of the week, with no rain in the forecast.
Temperatures will be four to seven degrees higher than normal, sitting in the low-to-mid 20s across Metro Vancouver.
