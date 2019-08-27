Vancouverites revel in last blast of August heat

It's the last week before school starts, which means it's also the unofficial end of summer.

A man sunbathes at Sunset Beach in Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The good news? CBC meteorologist Brett Soderholm says it should be sunny and warm for much of the week, with no rain in the forecast.

A man rides his bicycle along Second Beach in Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Temperatures will be four to seven degrees higher than normal, sitting in the low-to-mid 20s across Metro Vancouver.

People are pictured on the seawall in Vancouver, British Columbia on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)