Vancouverites burst into sunny outdoor spaces as gathering rules eased

People in Vancouver burst into public spaces on Saturday, celebrating new rules that allow outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people after a dark and isolating pandemic winter.

Provincial health officials amended B.C.'s public health orders on Thursday, after four months of strict restrictions that banned social gatherings of all kinds.

On an unseasonably warm Saturday in March, buskers played on benches and groups gathered on local beaches in a scene reminiscent of summer.

Jill Fryer, sitting on the sand with a friend, said finally being able to gather outdoors feels "extremely freeing."

"It's nice to feel that there's a sense of normalcy in life again and that we can be around the people we love," she said.

A group of musicians get into the swing of it at Kits Beach on Vancouver on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

Shelly Stewart said the mood outdoors was "joyful and heartwarming."

"Everybody's feeling the same way," she said. Stewart is looking forward to months of more good weather, vaccines, friendship and family connections.

Near Vancouver's Kitsilano Beach, a group held a parade to mark the one-year anniversary of the pandemic, donning costumes, blasting music and dancing.

"We just want to spread some love and some good will to everybody who struggled through this past year. It's time that we all come together to stay safe, all stay as socially distanced as possible, and do our best," said a man dancing under a large beach umbrella to keep his distance from others.

Many people took advantage of new rules around gathering in B.C. by heading outside for recreation on Saturday March 13, 2021. (Jon Hernandez/CBC News)

Another parader, who called himself "the party scientist," said the group hopes to improve people's mental health with the celebration as he encouraged those around him to maintain six feet of distance from each other.

Some health experts worry that people will let their guard down because of the excitement from loosening restrictions and won't be as cautious about minimizing the risk of transmission. They fear the newly found freedom could be taken away if cases rise.

"We have to have some enthusiasm and optimism but it has to be measured and implemented in a way that is still following the guidelines," said Dr. Birinder Narang, a family physician.

After months of household-only socializing, many people were excited to gather with others outside following the lifting of provincial restrictions on outdoor gatherings on Thursday March 11, 2021. (Jon Hernandez/CBC News)

Under the new rules, people still need to maintain physical distancing outdoors and gatherings should only include the same 10 people.

"If we start running before we walk, then there's the potential of setting us further back," said Narang.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in B.C. has been slowly rising over the past few weeks and is now sitting at more than 5,000.

Soaking in the sunshine, Vancouver resident Michelle Wake said she hopes people will follow the new rules to avoid a spike of new cases.

"We've just got to get through a few more months, or I hate to say it, the rest of the year and get to those vaccines, because it's the only way we're going to get out of this," she said.