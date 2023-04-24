Vancouver Youth Choir to represent Canada at international symposium

A choir from Vancouver says it will bring something a bit different to an international choral music symposium in Istanbul, Turkey, this Thursday.

The Vancouver Youth Choir (VYC) is one of 10 choirs from across the world—the only from Canada and one of two from North America—that were selected to perform at the highly respected World Symposium on Choral Music.

"In the world of choral music it's a really big honour and to be representing Canada is really special for us," said the choir's artistic director Carrie Tennant.

The week-long event is held in a different country every three years and is designed to showcase choral styles, traditions, and culture through education activities and performances.

Tennant said their choir went through an extensive application process before they were chosen.

The Vancouver Youth Choir consists of 70 singers aged 15-24. 65 singers have travelled to Turkey this week to perform (Submitted by Carrie Tennant)

Canada has a shorter choral history compared to European countries, so VYC will draw inspiration from Canada's diversity for its performances, says Tennant.

"If you think about the choral tradition in Europe it goes back hundreds and hundreds of years, and we have a very young choral tradition [in Canada]," said Tennant.

Their ensemble features 19 songs in 15 different languages, including three Indigenous works. The genres vary from pop to classical to folk music.

'Colourful sonic experience'

"What it's going to sound like is a really colourful sonic experience for the audience, and a program that really represents the exciting things that are happening in music in Canada right now," said Tennant.

The choir rehearsed music by Canadian composers including Hussein Janmohamed, who is Ismaili-Canadian; Katerina Gimon, who has Ukrainian heritage; and Corey Payette of the Mattagami First Nation.

Choir performs Indigenous song taught in newcomer youth singing program Duration 3:05 Choir performs Indigenous song taught in newcomer youth singing program

Saphren Ma, 23, is one of the choir's 65 singers performing in Istanbul this week.

What she loves most about their ensemble is the variety of genre and diversity of language.

"We're showing these two sides of Canada, because Indigenous music and Indigenous culture is really really old, and the multiculturalism in Canada is younger," said Ma.