29-year-old man dead after stabbing in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver police say a man who was stabbed in the city's Yaletown neighbourhood early Monday has died from his injuries.

In a statement, the Vancouver Police Department said a bystander called 911 around 8:30 a.m. reporting that a man had been stabbed near Smithe and Homer streets.

"When VPD officers arrived moments later, they discovered a 29-year-old victim suffering grave injuries," said Sgt. Steve Addison.

The victim was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

Police say a 34-year-old woman was arrested nearby and remains in custody.

The VPD's homicide unit is handling the investigation and looking for witnesses or anyone with information about the case.

The man's death is Vancouver's eighth homicide of 2022.