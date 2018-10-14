Vancouver Writers Fest's new boss ready to welcome great authors and tackle big ideas

The Vancouver Writers Fest is getting ready to kick off its 31st season next week and its first under a new leader.

Leslie Hurtig is the new artistic director of the event and only the third ever after founder Alma Lee and Hal Wake.

"This is a dream job for me," Hurtig told On The Coast host Gloria Macarenko. "I love this festival. I've been attending it for many, many years and involved for many years."

Hurtig is a veteran of the publishing industry and has sat on the board of directors for 18 years.

She is also the daughter of famed Canadian bookseller, publisher and politician Mel Hurtig.

Her first festival will feature 104 writers in attendance, including, most notably, Gary Shteyngart, Eden Robinson, Esi Edugyan and Rachel Kushner. Attendees will have the chance to meet and speak with many of the writers.

Edugyan and Kushner are among the finalists for the prestigious Man Booker Prize, the winner of which will be announced Oct. 16.

Both are travelling to the United Kingdom for the announcement but will keep their commitments to attend the fest.

"They made it work within their schedules and we're thrilled," Hurtig said.

Key themes of this year's event, Hurtig said, will be feminism, migration and equality.

"These are not only trends, but [inspiring] important titles that are coming forward from important writers from all over the world," she said.

In addition to events featuring notable authors, the fest will feature youth programs and talks on these and other topics.

The Vancouver Writers Fest runs from Oct. 15-21.

Listen to the full interview:

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast