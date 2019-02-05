1 man dead in industrial area of South Vancouver
Fire crews, the B.C. Coroner Service and WorkSafeBC are on scene in an industrial neighbourhood of Vancouver where a man has died.
Incident took place on Oak Street near the intersection with West Kent Avenue South
A spokesperson for Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services said the incident took place on Oak Street near the intersection with West Kent Avenue South — an industrial area near the Fraser River.
He termed the situation a "medical call," adding WorksafeBC, the agency that investigates workplace accidents, is also attending.
A spokesperson for the B.C. Coroner Service said it is also at the scene of the incident.
More to come.