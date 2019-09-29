Vancouver city worker killed in accident at Burnaby work site

A City of Vancouver employee was killed Saturday afternoon during an accident at a worksite near Burnaby city limits.

The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. PT at a site on the 3800 block of 2nd Avenue where an engineering street crew was working.

Photos taken at the scene show a body covered in a tarp next to a piece of heavy machinery.

RCMP, WorkSafeBC and the city are all investigating.

In a written statement, the City of Vancouver said it is "deeply saddened" by the workplace fatality and that it's offering counselling services to staff.

The city said it wouldn't release any more information about the employee out of consideration to their family and colleagues.